WKOW viewers give Ukrainian refugee family in Stoughton a new car, better life

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Seven months ago, we introduced you to the Babych family, who were taking refuge in Stoughton from the war in Ukraine. Now, the family has started a new life and has received tremendous support from the community.
Katya and Jenya Babych along with their two children, Nazar and Diana, fled Ukraine when Russia invaded one year ago. They then went on a three-month long journey across Europe and then finally to the U.S.
"It's amazing," Katya Babych said. "Because so many kind people help us, and now we have a really nice life."
They left their jobs, car and belongings in Ukraine and had to start from scratch upon their arrival in the U.S.
But after the last story we aired, the Babych family says a WKOW viewer reached out to them with a big surprise.
"Last time when we talked with you, you asked us 'what do we need?'" Nazar said. "And we told you we needed a car. And someone gave us a car."
Some members of the Stoughton community have also offered up a house for the Babych family to live in alongside other Ukrainians. Jenya now works in food delivery and the kids go to school in the Madison area.
"It's nice because we made a lot of friends," Nazar said.
Nazar is in the sixth grade and is playing middle school basketball for the first time. His team just finished their season in first place.
Diana is learning how to play piano.
Meantime, Jenya and Katya have been taking English classes while the kids are in school.
"When we come here, we didn't know English — zero," Jenya said. "And now we understand."
They have also faced their fair share of hardships during their time here — particularly with their friends from back home.
"I lost my friend who stayed in Ukraine and many, many friends have lost houses," Katya said. "It's so scary."
The family plans on attending a special one-year commemoration ceremony of the war in Ukraine at the Capitol this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. They invite anyone interested to attend.
They still don't know when they'll be able to go back to Ukraine, if they ever will. But they say they've made a home in Stoughton and they're happy and grateful for everything.
"Now my kids are happy and can visit school and has a normal life," Katya said. "Thank you. Thank you so much."