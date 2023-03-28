Woman accused of killing grandmother-in-law bound over for trial

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Illinois woman accused of killing her grandmother-in-law is bound over for trial.
Shannon Bussan is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 83-year-old Lynne Montgomery.
Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office claim Montgomery was possibly suffocated or smothered inside her home in the village of Benton.
Court records show Bussan called 911 and reported finding Montgomery unresponsive inside her bedroom.
The victim later died at the hospital.
The next day, family members reported finding notes in the victim's bedroom accusing Bussan of hurting her.
Bussan appeared much more composed at her preliminary hearing compared to her initial appearance, where she was visibly emotional.
Prosecutors called both a detective with the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to testify.
Both claimed Bussan gave detectives false information and lied about her whereabouts on the day of the victim's death.
They also claimed Bussan's cell phone data and other digital evidence put her near, or at, Montgomery's home hours before Bussan claimed she arrived.
Special agent Rafael De La Rosa testified about the autopsy findings. He said Montgomery sustained several injuries from blunt force trauma before she died.
"There were a couple possible mechanisms that could have caused her death," he said. "One being possibly suffocated by a pillow."
De La Rosa said people who saw Montgomery earlier that day reported not seeing any injuries on her and claimed she looked and acted normal.
Bussan's defense attorney argued the autopsy wasn't performed until several hours after Montgomery died when her death was ruled suspicious, adding that detectives have only said a possible cause of death but have not ruled anything concrete.
The judge ruled Bussan be bound over for trial. He said the digital evidence and the victim's injuries give reason for probable cause.