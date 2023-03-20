Woman accused of killing grandmother-in-law held on $1M bond

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The woman accused of killing her grandmother-in-law in Lafayette County appeared in court for the first time.

Shannon Bussan is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the death of 83-year-old Lynne Montgomery.

Bussan appeared in Lafayette County court for her initial appearance after being transferred from Jo Daviess County.

Lafayette County District Attorney Jenna Gill petitioned for a 1-million-dollar bond and argued Bussan should not have unsupervised contact with her five young children. Gill noted court records show three of the children were with Bussan at the time she's suspected of killing Montgomery.

Gill also used a note, reportedly left by the victim, to justify why she feels Bussan is a danger to others.

The note being referenced accuses Bussan of trying to strangle the victim and ends with "I don't know what she will do next."

"What will she do next? And I think that that's a real cause for concern and I think it would be appropriate that she does not have any unsupervised contact with children," Gill added.

Bussan's defense attorney Andrea Winder argued Bussan does not have a record or history of violence.

"Shannon Bussan is a wife and mother of five children; one of them is only seven months old," Winder said. "She has no criminal history; I have seen no indication that she is a danger to her own children."

The judge ruled to allow Bussan to have contact with her children, but she is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The judge also ruled Bussan cannot have any contact with the family of the victim with the exception of her [Bussan's] husband and their children.