 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Woman accused of retail theft arrested in Fitchburg after punching officer in face

  • Updated
  • 0
Fitchburg police logo

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department arrested a woman suspected of retail theft after she ran from police and punched an officer in the face.

In a news release posted Monday, Lt. Edward Hartwick said this happened on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. at a business in the 6300 block of McKee Road. 

Hartwick said the suspect, who he identified as Elizabeth Sosa, attempted to take several hundred dollars of merchandise from the store and ran away when confronted by store staff. 

A responding officer found the suspect near another business in the area. And after initially stopping for the officer, Hartwick said Sosa ran away again when she learned she would be detained.

An officer caught up with Sosa, and Hartwick said while she was being handcuffed she punched the officer in the face. 

The officer had minor injuries and was since released from the hospital. 

Sosa was booked into the Dane County Jail for battery to a law enforcement officer, among other tentative charges. 