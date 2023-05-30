Woman accused of retail theft arrested in Fitchburg after punching officer in face

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department arrested a woman suspected of retail theft after she ran from police and punched an officer in the face.
In a news release posted Monday, Lt. Edward Hartwick said this happened on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. at a business in the 6300 block of McKee Road.
Hartwick said the suspect, who he identified as Elizabeth Sosa, attempted to take several hundred dollars of merchandise from the store and ran away when confronted by store staff.
A responding officer found the suspect near another business in the area. And after initially stopping for the officer, Hartwick said Sosa ran away again when she learned she would be detained.
An officer caught up with Sosa, and Hartwick said while she was being handcuffed she punched the officer in the face.
The officer had minor injuries and was since released from the hospital.
Sosa was booked into the Dane County Jail for battery to a law enforcement officer, among other tentative charges.