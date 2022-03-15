Woman allegedly stabbed with screwdriver at Dairy Drive tiny-home encampment

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman has been hospitalized following an early morning stabbing within Madison's tiny-home encampment on Dairy Drive.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to the 3200 block of Dairy Drive around 4 a.m. after a woman walked up to Madison Fire Station 14 reporting the stabbing.
The victim is a 29-year-old woman visiting a friend at the encampment. She was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.
Fryer said the suspect, who is only identified as a 52-year-old woman who lives at the encampment, appeared "to have used a screwdriver" in the attack.
The suspect allegedly left before police arrived and no arrests have been made.