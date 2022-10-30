Woman arrested after a a crash, rolling several times in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a Platteville woman after they say she lost control of her vehicle Saturday night.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 6:30 p.m. on STH 126. Belmont fire and EMS assisted on scene.
The sheriff's office reported the driver, Ashley Heinz, lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and into a ditch rolling several times.
According to officials, the 2016 Dodge vehicle received moderate damage and was towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Law enforcement said Heinz was arrested for operating while intoxicated for a second time and was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Heinz was taken to Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.