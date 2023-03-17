Woman arrested after breaking into Middleton apartment, hurting 77-year-old

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a woman Tuesday night after breaking into an elderly person's home and injuring them, according to the Middleton Police Department.
Lieutenant Steve Ziegler said in a Nixle police arrived to the area of Maywood Avenue and Allen Boulevard around 11 p.m. for report of an active disturbance.
The caller said there was a woman damaging property there, and when officers arrived, they saw the suspect climbing down from the patio of the victim's apartment.
The 77-year-old victim told officers that the woman -- identified as Clarisa Herra, 20, of Madison -- forced her way into the apartment by climbing up to the patio and breaking the sliding door.
Once inside, Herrera reportedly damaged items in the residence and attacked the victim who was sitting in a recliner.
Upon being arrested, Herrera fought with police.
She was arrested for multiple felonies, including battery to an elderly person, burglary, criminal damage to property and throw/expel bodily substances.
She was booked into the Dane County Jail.
Police say the victim and Herrera do no know each other, and this was a random act. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
If you have information about this incident, contact the Middleton Police Department via phone or text at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.