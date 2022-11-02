Woman arrested after crashing into victim's car several times, flipping her vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman is in custody after getting into a fight in a mall parking lot then intentionally crashing her vehicle into the victim's, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the East Towne Mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon for a report of a fight.
Officers learned the suspect was physically fighting with the victim.
The victim tried to drive away in her car, but the suspect got into a vehicle and pursued her. Lisko said the victim's children were in her car at the time.
Lisko said the suspect then crashed into the victim's car multiple times in a "seemingly intentional way."
After doing this several times and due to her reckless driving, the suspect flipped her vehicle. Lisko said this allowed the victim to flee the area.
The woman was arrested, and after being medically cleared, booked into the Dane County Jail on the following pending charges:
- Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (x4)
- Damage to property
- Disorderly conduct
- Reckless driving