Woman arrested after diving onto squad car, breaking off windshield wiper

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Stoughton police arrested a 21-year-old woman who they say dove onto a squad car's hood and broke off a windshield wiper.
Stoughton Police Department Chief Daniel Jenks said officers responded to a report of a disturbance early Saturday morning on Main Street near S. Madison Street. The caller said an intoxicated woman was punching a bar's windows after being asked to leave.
Officers found the woman a short distance away from the bar.
Jenks said the woman then ran toward a parked squad car, dove onto its hood and broke off a windshield wiper.
The woman cut her hand and cracked the car's windshield in the process.
The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Stoughton Hospital for her injury.
Jenks said the woman tried to spit on officers and bite them while she was in custody.