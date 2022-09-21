Woman arrested after pointing gun at father inside Madison gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officers have arrested a woman accused of pointing a gun at a man, who had his child with him, inside a gas station.
MPD Sgt. Nathan Becker said this happened at the BP Gas Station on South Park Street at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 27-year-old man was inside the gas station with his child in a stroller when a woman approached him and asked for a pack of cigarettes. She was mad when the man told her no and they started to argue.
Someone inside the gas station tried to stop the fight, and then police say the suspect pulled a handgun from her purse, with her finger on the trigger and pointed it at the victim.
The woman than got in her car and drove away.
Police were able to find the woman at her home shortly after the incident. She admitted that she had a handgun in her car. Police said they found it and she was placed under arrest.
The woman is being tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, 2nd Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Felony Bail Jumping.