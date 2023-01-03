Woman arrested for OWI after crashing into two vehicles on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison woman was arrested for her first OWI after crashing into two other vehicles Friday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road around 10:25 p.m.
Fryer said witnesses reported seeing a car speeding before it crashed into two other vehicles.
She said the driver involved blew a BAC nearly twice the legal limit.
Lea White, 52, was arrested for OWI- first offense and reckless driving.
No one was injured in the crash.