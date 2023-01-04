 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman arrested for OWI after driving onto courthouse lawn

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the courthouse lawn, according to the Darlington Police Department.

Police Chief Jason King said officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m.

King said it was determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse's south entrance.

The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the adjacent jail where she was booked and later released.

Tags

Recommended for you