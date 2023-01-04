Woman arrested for OWI after driving onto courthouse lawn

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the courthouse lawn, according to the Darlington Police Department.
Police Chief Jason King said officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m.
King said it was determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse's south entrance.
The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the adjacent jail where she was booked and later released.