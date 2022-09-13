Woman arrested for OWI after flipping her vehicle in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department says a 46-year-old woman was arrested in Madison Monday evening after crashing into two vehicles and flipping hers
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police responded to a report of a rollover in the area of Williamson Street and S. Dickinson Street shortly after 10 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a 46-year-old woman in an overturned vehicle. She was removed from the vehicle by the Madison Fire Department.
Lisko said the woman struck two parked vehicles on Williamson Street prior to rolling her vehicle over.
The woman was arrested for OWI first offense and cited for OWI and traffic violations.
