Woman arrested for OWI after multiple hit-and-run crashes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a woman after she was involved in several hit-and-run crashes Thursday evening.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the VA Hospital around 6 a.m. for a report of a woman driving erratically.
Fryer said she was in multiple hit-and-run crashes and witnesses reported seeing her driving against traffic.
Emily Copeland, 30, was arrested for OWI - second offense.
No one was injured, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.