Woman arrested for OWI after multiple hit-and-run crashes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a woman after she was involved in several hit-and-run crashes Thursday evening.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the VA Hospital around 6 a.m. for a report of a woman driving erratically. 

Fryer said she was in multiple hit-and-run crashes and witnesses reported seeing her driving against traffic.

Emily Copeland, 30, was arrested for OWI - second offense.

No one was injured, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

