Woman becomes first female P.A. announcer for Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Thursday night was a historic one at Fiserv Forum -- the Milwaukee Bucks had their first female public address announcer in team history.
To celebrate Women's History Month, the team invited Bonnie Oleson to be the announcer for the game against the Washington Wizards.
"I'm never going to be able to dunk a basketball, but I get to be involved in sports in a way that's so unique and so fun. And to have kids come up to me at games, and they're so excited to meet me and they say 'you're the point Wisconsin girl!' And I love that!" Oleson told WISN-TV.
Oleson is the public address announcer for Wisconsin volleyball, softball and women's basketball.