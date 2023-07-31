Woman charged, accused of stealing Amazon delivery truck in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - A 39-year-old woman is criminally charged, accused of stealing an Amazon delivery truck in Madison that was left running in sweltering heat.
A Dane County court commissioner set bail Monday for Shea Burrell at more than $6,000. That bail amount relates to not only the felony vehicle theft charge in connection to Thursday's Amazon truck heist, but charges against Burrell ranging from neglecting a child to burglary in six other pending felony cases and one misdemeanor case.
Court records state a 25-year-old Amazon driver parked in the 1100-block of Petra Place just past noon on July 27. Records state the driver received approval from an operations manager to keep the truck running to ensure air conditioning would continue to cool the truck during his delivery.
Records state the driver said the delivery took thirty seconds. He told authorities when he returned to the parking spot after the delivery, a woman was driving away with the Amazon truck.
Police officials said the truck's travel was being monitored by a company tracking device, and officers were quickly in pursuit.
Records say Burrell drove the truck to the 400-block of Moorland Road, where she parked it and then ran from the scene.
A criminal complaint states pursuing law enforcement officers used a police dog to find Burrell in a shed in the neighborhood of the delivery truck's abandonment.
Authorities say Burrell stole nothing from the Amazon truck.
Burrell was the subject of an arrest warrant at the time of the heist.