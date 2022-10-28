Woman charged for hitting, killing 9-year-old child in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County court documents show prosecutors filed charges against a woman accused of hitting and killing a nine-year-old boy in September.
A criminal complaint stated Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville was charged with knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, causing death. Violante told police she was aware she should not have been driving because her license was expired. She said her immigration status was pending, so she wasn't able to get her driver's license reissued.
In the complaint, Violante stated she was at a complete stop on Prairie Avenue in Janesville, turning on to Memorial Drive. She looked both ways several times, waiting for traffic to clear. She said she did not see the child but "felt something under her rear 'driver's side' tire" when she was making the turn.
A witness told police they saw "a kid running along the sidewalk and saw him try to cross the street when he was struck by 'a lady' in a car," according to the complaint. The witness claimed Violante ran him over.
Violante and the witness both stated they arrived to the boy at the same time. Violante said she asked the witness to call 911.
The complaint stated the boy was taken to Mercy Hospital and then flown to UW Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Online court records show Violante's first court appearance on the charge will be on November 7.