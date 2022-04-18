 Skip to main content
Woman charged in 'Baby Theresa' death investigation pleads guilty

Caroline Bach

THERESA, Wis. (WKOW) — Nearly a month after charges were filed in a previously cold infant death case, the suspect pleaded guilty. 

Karin Luttinen, 45, of Milwaukee was charged on March 18 with concealing the death of a child in connection to the Baby Theresa case. 

Baby Theresa was found abandoned in a garbage bag in the Village of Theresa in April 2009, and an autopsy showed she died prior to or during birth. 

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in March that a DNA match in 2021 identified Luttinen as Baby Theresa's mother.

According to online court records, Luttinen pleaded guilty Monday morning at her arraignment. 

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for August. 

