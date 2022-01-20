Woman charged with aiding Columbia County prison escapees will go to trial

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman charged with aiding prison escapees will go to trial.
Katherine Wooderick, 47, of Madison, appeared in court January 20 for a plea hearing. Wooderick did not take a plea, instead her attorney requested a jury trial.
She is charged with two felony counts of escaping criminal arrest as a party to a crime. Authorities accuse Wooderick of driving the getaway car for two men who escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution in April 2020.
Her trial is set to begin in early March.