Woman claims she 'lost her pregnancy' after hit-and-run, suspect charged

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man is free on a signature bond after police say he hit a woman walking with her dog in a parking lot and drove off.
Prosecutors charged Rudy Amador, 75, Tuesday with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and second-degree reckless injury.
A criminal complaint states Madison police reviewed surveillance video, which they say showed Amador "accelerated" and "intentionally struck" a woman after an argument on April 27 in the parking lot of Madison's Lakeview Library. A witness told police she believed the fight had to do with the victim moving out of the way.
When a Madison police officer confronted Amador about the incident, Amador said the woman did not ever hit his car, and he did not drive toward her but his car "pushed her over" and she fell. He told police he didn't stop because she seemed okay and was yelling.
The woman told police she was six-weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. She said she lost her pregnancy because of what happened. She also needed a brace for her hip due to a leg fracture.