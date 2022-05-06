 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman convicted in 2018 parking ramp shooting sentenced to 13 years

  • Updated
6-STATE-STREET-HOMICIDE

2018 file footage of Kenyairra Gadson

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman found guilty of reckless homicide in a 2018 shooting in the State Street parking ramp in downtown Madison will spend 13 years in prison.

Gadson was given a year in prison and a year of extended supervision for a firearm charge; she was given 13 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for a first degree reckless homicide charge.

The sentences run concurrently, and Gadson has a 715 day credit for time already served. 

A jury found Gadson guilty in January. Previously, she was charged with intentional homicide but that charged was dismissed in 2019.  

Authorities said Gadson shot 21-year-old Stephen Villegas in the chest after Freakfest. Villegas died at a hospital. A criminal complaint says she fired the shot to stop an attack on a family member. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you