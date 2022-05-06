Woman convicted in 2018 parking ramp shooting sentenced to 13 years

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman found guilty of reckless homicide in a 2018 shooting in the State Street parking ramp in downtown Madison will spend 13 years in prison.
Gadson was given a year in prison and a year of extended supervision for a firearm charge; she was given 13 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for a first degree reckless homicide charge.
The sentences run concurrently, and Gadson has a 715 day credit for time already served.
A jury found Gadson guilty in January. Previously, she was charged with intentional homicide but that charged was dismissed in 2019.
Authorities said Gadson shot 21-year-old Stephen Villegas in the chest after Freakfest. Villegas died at a hospital. A criminal complaint says she fired the shot to stop an attack on a family member.