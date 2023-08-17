Woman convicted in Slender Man stabbing withdraws release request

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- One of the two women convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha County is once again dropping her request to be released from a mental institution.
Morgan Geyser asked to be released in May and June. This week, her attorney sent a letter to the judge withdrawing that petition.
The attorney says they expect to ask the judge to authorize a release next spring.
Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old when they stabbed another girl in 2014. Weier was granted a conditional release in 2021.