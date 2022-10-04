Woman dead after crash on US 12 in the Town of Roxbury

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after a crash in north-western Dane County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said a vehicle was stopped on State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury at about 4:45 p.m., waiting to turn onto US Highway 12. As the vehicle crossed the highway, it hit another car heading westbound. The driver of that car was ejected and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two lanes of US Highway 12 were blocked for a little over three and a half hours, while the crash was under investigation.
The woman killed in the crash has not been identified at this time.
PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of US 12 are closed at WIS 188 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within two hours.