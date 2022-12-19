Woman died due to injuries from crash in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An 87-year-old woman died Sunday due to injuries from a crash Saturday afternoon.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office received several calls about a vehicle vs. tree crash on Highway 33 east of the Emerald Drive intersection in the township of La Valle around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sheriff Chip Meister says deputies found a 2005 Chevrolet Classic that crashed into a tree several yards off the road.
Meister said the La Valle woman who was driving was "awake and alert" when deputies found her. He said she told officers about injuries and was trapped in the car.
Officials were able to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to a Madison hospital for her injuries, according to Meister.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was informed Sunday the 87-year-old died as a result of her injuries.
Investigators have not publicly released the woman's name.