Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Woman died due to injuries from crash in Sauk County

  • Updated
  • 0
Sauk County Sheriff's Office

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An 87-year-old woman died Sunday due to injuries from a crash Saturday afternoon.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office received several calls about a vehicle vs. tree crash on Highway 33 east of the Emerald Drive intersection in the township of La Valle around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Chip Meister says deputies found a 2005 Chevrolet Classic that crashed into a tree several yards off the road.

Meister said the La Valle woman who was driving was "awake and alert" when deputies found her. He said she told officers about injuries and was trapped in the car.

Officials were able to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to a Madison hospital for her injuries, according to Meister.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was informed Sunday the 87-year-old died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators have not publicly released the woman's name.

Tags

