Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle outside of Whitewater

COLD SPRING, Wis (WKOW) -- A 30-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle outside of Whitewater on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on CTH N south of CTH U in the town of Cold Spring shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Milbrath said the preliminary investigation shows that a group of pedestrians was crossing CTH N when one of them was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
The vehicle's driver was not injured and stayed on scene until law enforcement arrived.
The pedestrian -- now identified as Maricela Del Carmen Rivas Rivas, 30, from the Whitewater area -- was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
On October 31, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that she died due to her injuries.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.