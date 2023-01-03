Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a crash involving a person and vehicle.
Lt. Andrew McCarthy said the incident took place on S. Syene Rd. between McCoy Rd. and Ninebark Dr. around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He said the person, only identified as a 56-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she died.
McCarthy said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to provide a statement by calling the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
The road was closed for around 3.5 hours while authorities documented the crash scene.