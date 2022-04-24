Woman dies after falling out of golf cart in Columbia County

TOWN OF PACIFIC (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a 51-year-old woman died Saturday evening after she fell out of a golf cart.
The sheriff's office said a 53-year-old man was driving the golf cart on the paved road in Saddle Ridge, and the woman fell off and hit the back of her head.
Sheriff's deputies found her lying in the road unconscious with serious injuries.
UW Medflight took the woman to University Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Highway 33 was shut down for around 30 minutes so it could be a landing zone for Medflight.
The sheriff's office said alcohol was a factor in the incident, and the man driving the golf cart was arrested for OWI. The District Attorney's Office will review additional charges once the investigation is finished.
Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved, including the victim.
Aspirus Medevac, Pardeeville EMS, Portage Fire Department, University of Wisconsin Police Department, the Columbia County DA's Office and University of Wisconsin Medflight assisted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office reminded people about the state's laws surrounding impaired driving.