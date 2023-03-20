Woman dies following rollover crash on US-151 in Dane Co. Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office reports a woman died Friday following a rollover crash on US-151 near Springdale.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on southbound 151 west of County Highway PD.
She said the driver, 36, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. She was the only person in the car.
Following the crash, Schaffer said the highway was closed while crash reconstruction experts investigated. It remains under investigation.
Schaffer said the woman's identity will be released from the medical examiner's office.