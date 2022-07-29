Woman escaped from vehicle after Madison stranger sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Court records state a victim narrowly escaped from a vehicle where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted in downtown Madison by strangers.
One of the men prosecutors believed carried out these crimes, Ivan Smart, 22, was charged Friday with aiding in a first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.
"The fact of this case are incredibly serious and disturbing," said Assistant Dane County District Attorney Patricia Simmons.
A criminal complaint states the victim -- a 22-year-old woman -- had been with friends at Whiskey Jack's on State Street when she called an Uber as she was getting ready to leave. The complaint states two men groped her as she waited in the area of State and N. Broom Street and then guided the intoxicated woman to an SUV away from State and got her inside.
The complaint states that she tried to fight off Smart in the back seat of the SUV as he sexually assaulted her.
"She was directly behind the driver seat pinned against the door...his hand around her neck," the complaint states. "Both [men] said they would not let her out."
Court records state she continued to fight with Smart, and when the other man stopped the car, she was able to fall out of a car door. Prosecutors say she was spotted in distress by residents on N. Baldwin Street, who arranged for an Uber for her to get her to friends.
After Simmons proposed $15,000 bail for Smart, he raised his hand to speak and was acknowledged by Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus. He communicated he denied the allegations, but Asmus cautioned him to consider the potential for anything he said to be used against him.
"The stakes are extremely high here, Mr. Smart," Asmus said.
Police officials say video cameras images from the greater State Street area on the morning of the crimes place Smart with the woman.
Authorities say Smart was arrested Wednesday at his home on East Washington Avenue. Court records associated with a search of Smart's home state distinctive pants that match pants worn by Smart in the video images were seized from the home.
Court records show Smart has no previous felony convictions. Smart's only other open case is in Madison Municipal Court for throwing stones and disorderly conduct in March.
Smart's attorney asked for his release on a signature bond, but Asmus set bail at $15,000, agreeing with Simmons the gravity of the accusations could give Smart reason to run.
"Basically, a stranger assault," Asmus said.
Police investigators publicized video images of another man from the State Street area on that morning in hopes of locating him. A police spokesperson said he may have been the SUV's driver.
Court records say the driver objected to the language Smart was using with the victim, but did nothing else to help her.
Smart's scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.