Woman gets new lungs, new lease on life thanks to UW Health

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 28-year-old woman got a new lease on life thanks to a double lung transplant she got at University Hospital after a 10-month-long medical ordeal.
Darlene Johnson of Rockford, Illinois, finally left the hospital last month and was able to fulfill the promise she made to herself.
“I had set a goal for myself that I was going to make it home to celebrate my daughter’s third birthday in July,” Darlene said. “There were definitely some days when I didn’t think I was going to make it, days when I’m sure nobody thought I was going to make it. So, to walk out of the hospital with my husband beside me, after all we’d been through, was really something special.”
Johnson's journey began in September 2021 when she and her husband Lincoln got sick with COVID-19. Her husband got better quickly, but Darlene -- who was 37 weeks pregnant at the time -- only got sicker.
On September 15, she was admitted to UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, and Darlene’s doctors decided to deliver her baby three weeks early, hoping it would give her a better chance of fighting the worsening infection in her lungs
Unfortunately, after just a day with her new baby girl Hazel, Darlene became very sick and was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit.
Hazel was able to go home a few days later, and Lincoln would stand in the hospital parking lot -- their daughter in his arms -- and wave at Darlene who watched from the window.
Darlene said it was one of the last things she remembered from that time. She soon lost the ability to breathe on her own, and over the next few weeks, both of her lungs collapsed.
On October 26, just over a month since this all began, doctors told Lincoln that he and his daughters should come say their goodbyes as they were convinced she wouldn't make it through the night.
This was the first time the Johnson family had all been together since Hazel's birth. Staff helped the family make keepsakes for the girls -- colorful imprints of the family's hands and a recording of Darlene's heartbeat.
They also took what Lincoln believed would be their first and last family photo together.
“This isn’t how it was supposed to be,” Lincoln said. “We were supposed to grow old together, raise our family and live our lives. The idea that I would have to raise our girls without Darlene broke me.”
That night, friends and family held prayer vigils outside Darlene's hospital room and in her hometown, which Lincoln said lifted their spirits.
But, Darlene made it through the night and even began to improve.
However, her condition began to worsen again, and again, Lincoln and their daughters came to the hospital to say their goodbyes. And again, Darlene made it through the night.
Even with these "miracles," Darlene's doctors and Lincoln, a third-year medical student, knew her lungs wouldn't hold out much longer.
But all hospitals they contacted, both locally and nationally, that could have gotten Darlene strong enough for a lung transplant, something she needed to live, turned down her case.
All except for UW Health in Madison.
Dr. Erin Lowery, transplant pulmonologist at UW Health, remembers the night she first heard about Darlene’s case.
“I got home from work really late and listened to a voicemail from a doctor I knew in Rockford,” Lowery said. “We were in the middle of a really busy COVID surge at the time, so these kinds of calls were not necessarily that uncommon, but something about this one intrigued me. Although it was very late, I called Darlene’s husband that night and listened to their family’s story. I knew we had to help her.”
Lowery consulted with her colleague, Dr. Dan McCarthy, cardiothoracic surgeon, UW Health, who had by then developed a record and reputation for saving patients with the most severe cases of COVID-19. Together they decided to take her case and have Darlene flown to Madison via UW Health Med Flight.
“When we first met Darlene, I thought the odds of getting her through this successfully were slim,” McCarthy said. “To be honest, I think the odds were far more likely that she wouldn’t make it out of this.”
Shortly after arriving at University Hospital, Darlene was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, which managed Darlene’s lung function while a team of UW Health doctors, nurses and specialists worked for the next four months to help her survive and grow strong enough for lung transplant surgery and the subsequent challenging recovery that would follow.
“I had so many wonderful nurses, doctors and staff working on me while I was there,” Darlene said. “I had to undergo so many therapies just to get me strong enough to be eligible for the transplant waiting list. I had to re-learn how to sit, how to stand, how to walk, write and breathe. I had to relearn how to eat and swallow again. Everyone there was invested in my recovery.”
After several months, Darlene finally became eligible for a lung transplant and the surgery was set for March 2022.
Darlene said she’s incredibly grateful to everybody who fought for her when she couldn’t fight for herself, and she hopes that her recovery reminds all the people who helped her survive -- her family, friends, her community of faith and health care team -- that their work sends ripples into the world.
“Words can’t describe how grateful I am to everyone who helped me, and that includes the donor and their family for making the decision to give part of themselves to me,” Darlene said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here today.”
On July 13, 302 days after she was first admitted, Darlene left her hospital room to find a hallway lined with the caregivers who’d come to know, care for and love her.
Darlene and Lincoln drove home together where they were finally united with their two daughters, Josie and Hazel, three days earlier than the goal Darlene had ultimately set for herself.