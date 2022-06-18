Woman hikes through Cross Plains to finish all 11 National Scenic Trails

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW)-- One woman from the Netherlands is going the distance as she works to complete her goal of hiking all 11 National Scenic Trails.
Arlette Laan began her hiking journey in 2003. Now, she is approaching the victory lap as the first known woman to ever complete all of the trails.
"It's fun." Laan said. "There's only, I think, five guys at the moment who finished all the National Scenic Trails. So, you know, it's about time that there should be a woman there."
On Saturday, she was on the Cross Plains segments and headed towards Verona.
She has under 400 miles left until she reaches the finish line. She says she hopes to be done by July.