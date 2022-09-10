Woman hurt after fire at Janesville home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A woman is hurt after a fire in Janesville Saturday morning, according to the Janesville Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a news release, it happened in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m.
The Janesville Fire Department arrived to find a two story home on fire, with the entire second story engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
Three people lived in the home, but only one woman was there at the time of the fire. She was able to escape with her dog, but fire officials said she received non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation.
The displaced family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.