Woman imprisoned in stolen vehicle leads to chase in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A woman imprisoned inside a vehicle stolen from a gas station led to a pursit in Columbia County early Saturday morning.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to the calls of a woman just before 3:30 a.m. on CTH CS in Dekorra Township.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Lodi Police Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Portage Police Department, and Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center assisted in the incident.
Lieutenant David Clark said the woman calling had been sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into a gas station, but an unknown man got in the vehicle and started driving. The woman reported the man refused to release her and was speeding.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman was intermittently able to stay in communication with Columbia and Sauk County Dispatch Centers to share her location.
Clark reported the vehicle owner also contacted authorities.
Clark said just after 4 a.m. a deputy located the vehicle heading westbound on HWY 188 in West Point Township. He continued, "the vehicle attempted to elude deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol as they pursued the vehicle."
According to Clark, tire deflation devices were used to try to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to avoid law enforcement--driving on the rims after losing the tires.
The vehicle left the road and hit several objects along the way, still not stopping, Clark reported. He said the vehicle eventually stopped after it lost control and became disabled in a parking lot.
Law enforcement took the driver into custody and reported the woman was uninjured.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 51-year-old Kyle M Wagner of New York state. Authorities believe Wagner was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Clark said a vehicle associated to Wagner was found at the same gas station the stolen vehicle was taken from, which resulted in the recovery of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.