Woman killed in Adams County crash

TOWN OF JACKSON (WKOW) — A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Adams County, Sheriff Brent York wrote in a Monday morning Facebook post.
York said just before 8 a.m., a dump truck heading south on CTH G, and an SUV heading west on CTH I collided after the driver of the SUV didn't stop at a stop sign.
Linda Mueller, 63, of Wauwatosa, who was a passenger in the SUV, was killed in the crash.
York didn't specify about the conditions of the driver of the SUV or the driver of the dump truck.
The accident is being investigated. The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Response Unit is completing a reconstruction of the accident scene.