Woman pleads guilty in 2022 vehicular homicide case on Madison's southwest side

  Updated
  • 0
Okima Jones.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a June 2022 vehicular homicide case

Prosecutors charged Okima Jones, 43, with homicide by negligent operation of vehicle. A judge accepted her guilty plea and convicted her.

Jones also pleaded guilty to a traffic offense of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level >=0.15. She'll be required to have a breathalyzer in her vehicle for a year, and her license will be suspended for seven months.

A criminal complaint states Jones hit a person walking near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road. She returned to the scene of the crash an hour after it was reported and told a responding deputy "It was me. I did it." She added "if her brother had been hit by somebody, she'd would have hoped they would come back." 

Jones told police she did not see the person walking. 

She will be sentenced in October.  

