Woman pleads guilty to charges after running over partner, nearly hitting his children

MADISON (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie woman pleaded guilty to some of the charges against her at a plea hearing Friday morning for running over her partners leg and nearly hitting his children in December, 2021.
Alicia Walker faced four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the Dane County Circuit Court, along with two counts of operating while intoxicated.
Walker pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of causing injury / operating while under the influence. The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea.
According to the criminal complaint, Walker picked up her partner from work and he noticed a syringe in her car. He asked her if he could drive because he was concerned about her history with substance abuse. He then drove to pick up his three children, one of whom is Walker's by blood.
Later, Walker began demanding her partner for money, who later said that her partner owed her $120 and she was asking for it back. After Walker's continued demands, her partner got out of the car with his children and walked to a nearby parking lot.
By the partner's account, Walker got in the driver's began driving the car erratically and began heading for him and the children. He pushed two of his children out of the way and picked up his youngest to try to get out of the way.
The car hit him in the leg and pinned him to the ground, and his child ended up under the front bumper. Multiple witnesses at the scene said Walker would have run them over if she hadn't hit the man's leg first.
Walker will be sentenced in September.