Woman reports sexual assault by man who was giving her a ride home

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place downtown early Friday morning.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the victim was assaulted by someone who she was getting a ride home from. The victim decided to walk part of the way home, but the suspect followed her after she got out of his car.
The victim said the assault took place in an alley near Langdon Street. Fryer said a witness in the area called police after hearing a woman yell for help.
After the assault, the suspect continued following the victim until she reached a friend's apartment.
She reported the assault to MPD around 2:45 a.m.