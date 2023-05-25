Woman rescued from Reedsburg house fire dies

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — The woman rescued from a Reedsburg house fire Tuesday has died, the Sauk County Coroner confirmed.

Coroner Greg Hahn told 27 News over the phone Thursday the woman died due to the injuries she sustained in the fire. He said he was notified of her death late Wednesday afternoon.

The woman's name is not being released at this time.

The Reedsburg Police Department reported the woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital after she struggled to get out on her own due to smoke.

The department doesn't believe foul play was involved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.