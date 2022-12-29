Woman robbed on Madison's east side while unloading groceries

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed on the city's east side while unloading groceries from her car Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to a home in the area of Tony Drive and Katie Lane around 5:30 p.m. for report of a robbery.
Fryer said the woman was parked in her garage unloading her car when a man approached her through an open door.
The suspect held scissors to the woman's throat and stole her keys and wallet. However, Fryer says he threw these items away when he realized there was no cash inside the wallet.
A K-9 track was performed, but the suspect was not found.
Fryer said officers are reviewing footage and continue to investigate this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.