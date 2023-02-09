Woman scammed by person claiming to be Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office reports a Bristol woman is out $3,500 after a scam by someone claiming to be a Sun Prairie police officer.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the scammer called the woman and said she was subpoenaed and needed to pay him, or she'd be charged with a crime.
The woman initially paid the scammer $7,000 through two different apps. She then called the Sun Prairie Police Department and realized it was a scam, and she was able to cancel some of the payments.
Schaffer reminds the public that law enforcement will never request money over the phone or by email. She said scammers can seem legitimate, especially when they have spoof telephone numbers of actual agencies. If you ever get a call like this one, hang up and report the call to local authorities.
The Sun Prairie Police Department also released a statement saying it's received several reports of someone impersonating an officer. Each time the scammer asks the victim to pay them to avoid criminal charges or satisfy a warrant.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fraud.