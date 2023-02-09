 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in
a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches
of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total
accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Woman scammed by person claiming to be Sun Prairie police officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane County Sheriff's Office Badge
Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office reports a Bristol woman is out $3,500 after a scam by someone claiming to be a Sun Prairie police officer.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the scammer called the woman and said she was subpoenaed and needed to pay him, or she'd be charged with a crime.

The woman initially paid the scammer $7,000 through two different apps. She then called the Sun Prairie Police Department and realized it was a scam, and she was able to cancel some of the payments.

Schaffer reminds the public that law enforcement will never request money over the phone or by email. She said scammers can seem legitimate, especially when they have spoof telephone numbers of actual agencies. If you ever get a call like this one, hang up and report the call to local authorities.

The Sun Prairie Police Department also released a statement saying it's received several reports of someone impersonating an officer. Each time the scammer asks the victim to pay them to avoid criminal charges or satisfy a warrant.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fraud.

Tags

Recommended for you