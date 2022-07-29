Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly 2018 crash near Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — A woman has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for a deadly 2018 crash.
Kiyoko Becker, 30, was sentenced to three eight-year-long sentences for three counts of homicide by use of vehicle with PAC. She was sentenced to three two-year-long sentences for three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Each of the sentences will run consecutively.
Following her time in prison, Becker has 36 years of supervised release.
In May, a jury found Becker guilty of causing a chain-reaction crash that resulted in the deaths of Delandis McKinney, 26, Cecilio Rodriguez Jr., 26, and Hesham Abdelrahim, 26.
A criminal complaint says Becker stopped the SUV she was driving partially on the shoulder of I-43 and partially in the right lane to argue with a passenger in the vehicle.
A driver of a semi truck tried to swerve around the SUV but ended up hitting it, causing the semi to tip over. A pick up truck crashed into the semi, causing the deaths of the three men inside.
The complaint alleges Becker had a blood-alcohol level of .14.