Woman seriously hurt after being attacked with machete on Madison's west side

UPDATE: Madison police say a suspect is in custody after she attacked a woman with a machete on Madison's west side.
Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman is seriously hurt after someone attacked her with a machete on Madison's west side, according to the Madison Police Department.
In an incident report, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said officers responded to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at about 6 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with potentially life-threatening injuries.
"Our officers arrived to find a woman essentially bleeding on the streets," spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Police said the victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
Fryer said officer spoke to witnesses and what they learned is there was a fight between two women inside an apartment. The suspect pulled out a machete, and the women also fought with small baseball bats.
"A machete is a unique weapon," Fryer said. "We don't hear about that happening that often. But, you know, our detectives and our officers responded to a pretty brutal scene last night, when they went inside that apartment ... there was a lot of blood."
Sgt. Sherrick told 27 News the public is not in danger and that he believes this was a targeted incident. He said no other details about how the woman was hurt were able to be shared due to the ongoing investigation.
Fryer said the department is investigating why the women started fighting, and the victim needs to recover before she can share her story.
A person who police describe as a person of interest is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
If you have information that could help in the investigation, you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.