Woman seriously hurt after weapons violation on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman is seriously hurt after a "weapons violation" on Madison's west side and police are looking for the person who did it, according to the Madison Police Department.
In an incident report, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said officers responded to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at about 6 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a woman with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
Sgt. Sherrick told 27 News on the phone the public is not in danger. And he believes this was a targeted incident. He said no other details about how the woman was hurt were able to be shared due to the ongoing investigation.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, no suspects were in custody.
If you have information that could help in the investigation, you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.