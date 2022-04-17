Woman stabbed, charged for breaking into Madison apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a woman is facing charges after she was stabbed after forcing her way into an apartment building on the city's north side Saturday night.
According to an incident report from Lt. Jennifer Hannah, the woman came to the apartment in the 1900 block of Northport Drive to "settle a beef about something that was said at a birthday party."
The woman came to the apartment, and a male resident opened the door, pushed her away and told her to leave. However, the woman's brother was with her and entered the apartment at this point and began fighting with the man. The woman then also entered and allegedly attacked another woman, the girlfriend of the man renting the apartment.
Hannah says at one point, the man renting the apartment was able to grab a knife and stabbed the woman in the right side of her abdomen, and her right elbow. She is in the hospital and is expected to survive.
When she is released, Hannah says the female suspect will be arrested for Damage to Property, two counts of Disorderly Conduct, Battery and Residential Burglary.
The man who rents the apartment is facing possible Disorderly Conduct charges.