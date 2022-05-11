Woman stabbed on Madison's east side, search for suspect underway

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed on the east side.
According to Sgt. Jared Prado, police were called to the 3200 block of Dairy Drive for a weapons offense at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the victim, a 31-year-old woman, sustained a non-life-threatening injury from an "edged weapon." She was taken to an area hospital.
The weapon was recovered from the scene, but the suspect, a 37-year-old man, was nowhere to be found.
An incident report from MPD said the two people knew each other and the investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about this incident and can help police, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.