Woman surprised when Milwaukee deputies step up to help fix broken-down SUV

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An act of kindness is helping a breast cancer survivor get back on the road to recovery.
Ouida Parish's SUV broke down in October, after she had cancer surgery.
She struggled all winter to get to doctor appointments and the grocery store.
Last week, she met Milwaukee County deputy Kristine Rodriguez and they talked.
Rodriguez got Parish's car towed to a repair shop.
Another deputy's brother owns the shop and donated the labor.
Deputy Rodriguez said she felt compelled to help after their conversation.