Woman, teenager hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Platteville woman and her 16-year-old child were taken to the hospital after a vehicle pulled out in front of her car Friday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on HWY 81 at Jentz Baker Road.
He said Kristina Steiner, 47, was driving her car west on HWY 81 with her two children -- ages 13 and 16 -- in the vehicle with her.
As she was approaching the intersection, a car at a stop sign pulled out in front of her, according to a witness.
Steiner swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the 62-year-old driver continued to pull out, and the cars crashed into each other.
Steiner and her 16-year-old were taken to a local hospital, with the 16-year-old being transferred to a Madison hospital.
Dreckman said the crash is still under investigation.