...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Woman, teenager hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Platteville woman and her 16-year-old child were taken to the hospital after a vehicle pulled out in front of her car Friday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on HWY 81 at Jentz Baker Road.

He said Kristina Steiner, 47, was driving her car west on HWY 81 with her two children -- ages 13 and 16 -- in the vehicle with her.

As she was approaching the intersection, a car at a stop sign pulled out in front of her, according to a witness.

Steiner swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the 62-year-old driver continued to pull out, and the cars crashed into each other.

Steiner and her 16-year-old were taken to a local hospital, with the 16-year-old being transferred to a Madison hospital.

Dreckman said the crash is still under investigation.