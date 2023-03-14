Woman thwarts cooking fire with the help of home security cameras

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison woman had a close call after leaving food on the stove while running an errand Monday afternoon.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the woman realized she may have left food on the stove after leaving her apartment and used cameras inside to check. When she saw her apartment filling up with smoke, she called 911 for help.
Multiple crews were dispatched to Gilbert Road on the city's west side, and the caller said she could see a pan on the stove with food burning.
When crews arrived, they found a pan of burned hamburger on the stove and put it in the sink. The apartment was also filled with smoke.
First responders got to the apartment before anything ignited, and crews helped clear smoke from the unit.
The woman returned to her apartment just as firefighters were leaving, and she thanked them for their quick response.