Woman uses dating apps to reach voters in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Advances in technology have made love at first sight possible at first swipe as well. But, one woman isn’t just looking to swipe right on Mr. Right; she's also looking to swipe right on men she can encourage to vote.
“This is the biggest, most civically engaged generation in American history. So, we need to make sure that that's reflected in overall turnout,” Kristi Johnston said.
Johnston is just one of just thousands of people with Next Gen. America, an organization dedicated to rising voter turnout among young people nationwide. They spent the months leading up to the Spring Election doing outreach via dating apps.
“We started dating app organizing in 2020 when our efforts completely went virtual because of the pandemic,” Johnston said. “We see that a lot of young people are still on Tinder, on Hinge, on Bumble, so we wanted to make sure that we were covering all of our bases and meeting people in every space that we could.”
The group doesn’t campaign for any particular candidates or parties. They simply want people to vote.
“We're about getting young people to vote across the board,” Johnston said.
Johnston, who is based in California but is a Packer’s fan, was excited to do outreach in Wisconsin.
“I do have a picture in a cheesehead,” she said. “And, I have one prompt that says: ‘Aaron Rodgers might leave you, but I never would.’”
She said the main cities they focused on were Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee.
“In terms of checking the pulse of the political landscape in Wisconsin right now, there's no other way to do that than being on a dating app,” Johnston said.
Unconventional as Johnston’s method may be, it has been a hit for some. Noah Turecek, who matched with Johnston, said he appreciated her drive.
“It was definitely refreshing. I mean, she obviously has a lot of passion for it,” Turecek said.
He added that an interaction like this was more thoughtful than some of the other ways people conduct voter outreach.
“The texts and the calls are extremely impersonal because they're bots, and then the people coming up to you, their main goal is to try to sway you, as if you didn't already have sort of a perspective on it. So, for her to come and ask me where I stood with things, it was very personable,” Turecek said.
In addition to registering people to vote, Johnston said she was also able to secure some new volunteers for Next Gen. America.
“They'll respond and say: ‘This is creative. This is innovative. I respect this,’” she said.
Johnston also shared she knows of one couple who found love through voter outreach efforts.