'Wonderful way to celebrate summer': Dane County Fair returns

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Fair is back at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend, and it's ready to take the fun to you.
The fair dates back to 1851 and is filled with rich tradition.
Fairgoers can experience free concerts, food, music and rides. There are also animal exhibits, including a new one this year featuring stingrays.
"I encourage people to come out to the fair because there's lots to experience. There's hands-on activities for your kids," said Aubrie Schlimgen, Fairest of the Fair. "There's family fun, there's fries, there's food, there's animals, there's literally anything you could possibly imagine here at the fair, and what a wonderful way to celebrate summer."
Throughout the fair, gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. No one will be allowed in after 8 p.m., but the fair technically runs until 11 p.m. Kids under 18-years-old need to be with a parent or guardian after 4 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 for everyone 12 and up, $5 for kids 6-11, and kids five and under get in free.
Parking is also free throughout the duration of the fair.
The fair will run until Sunday.
For more information, head to the Dane County Fair website.